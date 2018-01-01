Smart Dogs Deserve Smart Homes
We love our dogs and we hate leaving them home alone!
Pup Alert is the first smart collar attachment that allows you to connect your dog with over 100 smart home devices. Giving you peace of mind and giving your dog a happy, independent life while home alone!
We are committed to give back to our communities, allow peace of mind, create connectivity, all while using recycled and sustainable materials in our products.
With Pup Alert's collar attachment, you can ensure your home is as smart for your dog as it is for you!
Elizabeth Anne and Chelsea have been best friends for many years. They've traveled the world, succeeded with multiple entrepreneurial adventures, been through thick and thin, and now are the official founders of Pup Alert.
Want to make sure you are the first to get Pup Alert?
Click "Notify Me!" to stay up-to-date on development, testing, pre-orders and all other updates!